2844 E Honeysuckle Place

Amenities

patio / balcony garage pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Chandler beauty! - Gorgeous 5bd/3.5ba basement home on north facing corner lot. Well appointed Kitchen with island, cherry stained cabinetry, spacious breakfast nook with patio access. Split floor plan with Master and 2 guest rooms on main level, 2 addl bedrooms on lower level. Sound system with surround speakers in great room and low level. Resort-like grassy backyard includes outdoor BBQ/Kitchen, audio, heated pool/spa with waterfall features, play area, and lush landscaping. 3 car garages with one separate single garage, offering lots of storage. Close to great schools and shopping/freeway access. Pool maintenance including in monthly rent. Please call to view today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694187)