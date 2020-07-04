All apartments in Chandler
2844 E Honeysuckle Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM

2844 E Honeysuckle Place

2844 East Honeysuckle Place · No Longer Available
Location

2844 East Honeysuckle Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Sunwest Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Chandler beauty! - Gorgeous 5bd/3.5ba basement home on north facing corner lot. Well appointed Kitchen with island, cherry stained cabinetry, spacious breakfast nook with patio access. Split floor plan with Master and 2 guest rooms on main level, 2 addl bedrooms on lower level. Sound system with surround speakers in great room and low level. Resort-like grassy backyard includes outdoor BBQ/Kitchen, audio, heated pool/spa with waterfall features, play area, and lush landscaping. 3 car garages with one separate single garage, offering lots of storage. Close to great schools and shopping/freeway access. Pool maintenance including in monthly rent. Please call to view today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694187)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have any available units?
2844 E Honeysuckle Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have?
Some of 2844 E Honeysuckle Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2844 E Honeysuckle Place currently offering any rent specials?
2844 E Honeysuckle Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2844 E Honeysuckle Place pet-friendly?
No, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place offer parking?
Yes, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place offers parking.
Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have a pool?
Yes, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place has a pool.
Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have accessible units?
No, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2844 E Honeysuckle Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2844 E Honeysuckle Place does not have units with dishwashers.

