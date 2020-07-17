All apartments in Chandler
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:26 AM

2839 E JADE Place

2839 East Jade Place · (480) 766-6245
Location

2839 East Jade Place, Chandler, AZ 85286

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,999

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4107 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous Luxury 4 Bedroom Home with Casita in White Wing! Come see this beautifully custom built home with tons upgrades. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine and hardwood floors through-out, wet bar, formal dining,and den. Large master bedroom with fireplace, and custom built master bath with walk-in shower behind a beautiful custom bath tub and double sinks. Family room with a dazzling view of your back yard paradise, pool, built-in grill, fireplace, and basketball court. Separate entrance Casita. Pictures just don't do this home justice come see this beautiful home today. Pets are welcome, there will be an additional $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Applicable sales tax apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 E JADE Place have any available units?
2839 E JADE Place has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2839 E JADE Place have?
Some of 2839 E JADE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 E JADE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2839 E JADE Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 E JADE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 E JADE Place is pet friendly.
Does 2839 E JADE Place offer parking?
No, 2839 E JADE Place does not offer parking.
Does 2839 E JADE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2839 E JADE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 E JADE Place have a pool?
Yes, 2839 E JADE Place has a pool.
Does 2839 E JADE Place have accessible units?
No, 2839 E JADE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 E JADE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 E JADE Place has units with dishwashers.
