2839 E JADE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous Luxury 4 Bedroom Home with Casita in White Wing! Come see this beautifully custom built home with tons upgrades. Kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops, travertine and hardwood floors through-out, wet bar, formal dining,and den. Large master bedroom with fireplace, and custom built master bath with walk-in shower behind a beautiful custom bath tub and double sinks. Family room with a dazzling view of your back yard paradise, pool, built-in grill, fireplace, and basketball court. Separate entrance Casita. Pictures just don't do this home justice come see this beautiful home today. Pets are welcome, there will be an additional $500 non-refundable pet deposit per pet. Applicable sales tax apply.