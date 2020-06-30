278 N Hudson Pl

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It has a nice open floor plan and features granite counter tops through out, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in Master, covered patio, and rock backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.



No Cats Allowed



