All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 278 N Hudson Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
278 N Hudson Pl
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

278 N Hudson Pl

278 North Hudson Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

278 North Hudson Place, Chandler, AZ 85225
Tradition East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Tradition is available for immediate move in! Home has been completely redone. It has a nice open floor plan and features granite counter tops through out, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan in Master, covered patio, and rock backyard. Property is conveniently located near schools, shopping, restaurants, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 1.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2112745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 278 N Hudson Pl have any available units?
278 N Hudson Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 278 N Hudson Pl have?
Some of 278 N Hudson Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 278 N Hudson Pl currently offering any rent specials?
278 N Hudson Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 278 N Hudson Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 278 N Hudson Pl is pet friendly.
Does 278 N Hudson Pl offer parking?
No, 278 N Hudson Pl does not offer parking.
Does 278 N Hudson Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 278 N Hudson Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 278 N Hudson Pl have a pool?
No, 278 N Hudson Pl does not have a pool.
Does 278 N Hudson Pl have accessible units?
No, 278 N Hudson Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 278 N Hudson Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 278 N Hudson Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Casitas at San Marcos
901 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2150 Arizona Ave South
2150 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85286
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Valencia by Mark-Taylor
1450 E Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College