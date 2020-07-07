All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2771 South Pleasant Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2771 South Pleasant Place
Last updated April 30 2020 at 7:00 PM

2771 South Pleasant Place

2771 South Pleasant Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2771 South Pleasant Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Carino Estates

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Prestigious Home In Carino Estates. Located Near Queen Creek and Alma School! Welcome home to soaring vaulted ceilings at the entry and formal area that flows well into spacious kitchen with upgraded light maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a family room that feels very roomy. Relax in the backyard with sparkling pool! Full bed and bath downstairs too! RV gate, space for play area, and entertainment brings resort style living home! Tile in entry/kitchen counters,custom paint, garage cabinets, sink,service door, ceiling fans, his/her closet in master and more! Very open and airy floorplan with all neutral colors in quiet cul-de-sac street with beautiful landscaping. Close to Intel,202, Chandler mall,shopping and much more. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2771 South Pleasant Place have any available units?
2771 South Pleasant Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2771 South Pleasant Place have?
Some of 2771 South Pleasant Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2771 South Pleasant Place currently offering any rent specials?
2771 South Pleasant Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2771 South Pleasant Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2771 South Pleasant Place is pet friendly.
Does 2771 South Pleasant Place offer parking?
Yes, 2771 South Pleasant Place offers parking.
Does 2771 South Pleasant Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2771 South Pleasant Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2771 South Pleasant Place have a pool?
Yes, 2771 South Pleasant Place has a pool.
Does 2771 South Pleasant Place have accessible units?
No, 2771 South Pleasant Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2771 South Pleasant Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2771 South Pleasant Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Cervantes by Mark-Taylor
400 N Coronado St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Camden Pecos Ranch
1175 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
San Palmas at Mission Park by Mark-Taylor
1111 N Mission Park Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College