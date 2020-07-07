2771 South Pleasant Place

Amenities

Prestigious Home In Carino Estates. Located Near Queen Creek and Alma School! Welcome home to soaring vaulted ceilings at the entry and formal area that flows well into spacious kitchen with upgraded light maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances with a family room that feels very roomy. Relax in the backyard with sparkling pool! Full bed and bath downstairs too! RV gate, space for play area, and entertainment brings resort style living home! Tile in entry/kitchen counters,custom paint, garage cabinets, sink,service door, ceiling fans, his/her closet in master and more! Very open and airy floorplan with all neutral colors in quiet cul-de-sac street with beautiful landscaping. Close to Intel,202, Chandler mall,shopping and much more. Call AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email AJ@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,195, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,743.75, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

