2727 N PRICE Road

2 bedroom condo with an office that will inspire! Two bedrooms each have full bath; half bath is downstairs. One ''bedroom'' is the perfect office with full wall of built in cabinets, desk and bookshelf in rich, deep toned wood. All appliances included and laundry rm conveniently upstairs near bedrooms. Kitchen has walk-in pantry. Wonderfully located in highly desirable, gated community of Tre Allagio in the heart of Chandler just minutes from schools, malls, major highways & shopping! Unit #56 opens to shaded, park-like area. Deep 1-car garage w/ storage cabinets, a covered patio. Beautiful community features a pool, BBQs, picnic tables, playground, lush trees. Find Peace, Quiet & Beauty here! (Sorry, no pets on this one.) Please note: Monthly Municipal Service Fee 3.5%