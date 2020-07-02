All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

2727 N PRICE Road

2727 North Price Road · No Longer Available
Location

2727 North Price Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
2 bedroom condo with an office that will inspire! Two bedrooms each have full bath; half bath is downstairs. One ''bedroom'' is the perfect office with full wall of built in cabinets, desk and bookshelf in rich, deep toned wood. All appliances included and laundry rm conveniently upstairs near bedrooms. Kitchen has walk-in pantry. Wonderfully located in highly desirable, gated community of Tre Allagio in the heart of Chandler just minutes from schools, malls, major highways & shopping! Unit #56 opens to shaded, park-like area. Deep 1-car garage w/ storage cabinets, a covered patio. Beautiful community features a pool, BBQs, picnic tables, playground, lush trees. Find Peace, Quiet & Beauty here! (Sorry, no pets on this one.) Please note: Monthly Municipal Service Fee 3.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2727 N PRICE Road have any available units?
2727 N PRICE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2727 N PRICE Road have?
Some of 2727 N PRICE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2727 N PRICE Road currently offering any rent specials?
2727 N PRICE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2727 N PRICE Road pet-friendly?
No, 2727 N PRICE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road offer parking?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road offers parking.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2727 N PRICE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have a pool?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road has a pool.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have accessible units?
No, 2727 N PRICE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2727 N PRICE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2727 N PRICE Road has units with dishwashers.

