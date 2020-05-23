All apartments in Chandler
2723 E Remington Place
2723 E Remington Place

2723 East Remington Place · No Longer Available
Location

2723 East Remington Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
volleyball court
No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom + loft, 2 bathroom Chandler home with many community amenities. Ceiling fans in each room, neutral two-tone paint and upgraded window blinds throughout. Carpeting in bedrooms and tile and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Master on first floor with two bedrooms and loft on the second floor. Kitchen features large island, dining area, separate pantry, extra cabinet space, refrigerator, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes larger room with walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Community pool and spa, basketball, sand volleyball, large parts and children's playgrounds and walkways throughout the community. Washing machine and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2723 E Remington Place have any available units?
2723 E Remington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2723 E Remington Place have?
Some of 2723 E Remington Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2723 E Remington Place currently offering any rent specials?
2723 E Remington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2723 E Remington Place pet-friendly?
No, 2723 E Remington Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2723 E Remington Place offer parking?
Yes, 2723 E Remington Place offers parking.
Does 2723 E Remington Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2723 E Remington Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2723 E Remington Place have a pool?
Yes, 2723 E Remington Place has a pool.
Does 2723 E Remington Place have accessible units?
No, 2723 E Remington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2723 E Remington Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2723 E Remington Place has units with dishwashers.

