2723 E Remington Place

No Application Fees! Very nice 3 bedroom + loft, 2 bathroom Chandler home with many community amenities. Ceiling fans in each room, neutral two-tone paint and upgraded window blinds throughout. Carpeting in bedrooms and tile and laminate flooring throughout the rest of the home. Master on first floor with two bedrooms and loft on the second floor. Kitchen features large island, dining area, separate pantry, extra cabinet space, refrigerator, ceramic top stove, stove top microwave and dishwasher. Master suite includes larger room with walk-in closet, double sinks and garden tub. Community pool and spa, basketball, sand volleyball, large parts and children's playgrounds and walkways throughout the community. Washing machine and dryer included.