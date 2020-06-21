2722 E GALVESTON Street

Amenities

Location. Location. Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath with a Pool. Large, open kitchen with stainless steel appliance, double ovens, lots of cabinets for storage, pantry, breakfast nook. Family room with stone stack gas fireplace, media, niche. Beautiful master bedroom, master bathroom with 2 sinks and large walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs for convenience. Backyard with mature landscaping, extended covered patio and RV gate. Home is located in Award winning Chandler School District including CTA Liberty, Shopping near Chandler Crossroads, San Tan Mall, BASIS Primary, and Easy access to 202.