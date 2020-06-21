All apartments in Chandler
2722 E GALVESTON Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:25 AM

2722 E GALVESTON Street

2722 E Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

2722 E Galveston St, Chandler, AZ 85225
Dobson Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Location. Location. Beautiful 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bath with a Pool. Large, open kitchen with stainless steel appliance, double ovens, lots of cabinets for storage, pantry, breakfast nook. Family room with stone stack gas fireplace, media, niche. Beautiful master bedroom, master bathroom with 2 sinks and large walk-in closet. Laundry room upstairs for convenience. Backyard with mature landscaping, extended covered patio and RV gate. Home is located in Award winning Chandler School District including CTA Liberty, Shopping near Chandler Crossroads, San Tan Mall, BASIS Primary, and Easy access to 202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have any available units?
2722 E GALVESTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have?
Some of 2722 E GALVESTON Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 E GALVESTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2722 E GALVESTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 E GALVESTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2722 E GALVESTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street offer parking?
No, 2722 E GALVESTON Street does not offer parking.
Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 E GALVESTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 2722 E GALVESTON Street has a pool.
Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2722 E GALVESTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 E GALVESTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2722 E GALVESTON Street has units with dishwashers.
