All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2708 N. Evergreen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2708 N. Evergreen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2708 N. Evergreen

2708 North Evergreen Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2708 North Evergreen Street, Chandler, AZ 85225
Amberwood North

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON!!! - Open floor plan, nice size living room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Covered patio, large backyard, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping and schools. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE4660833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 N. Evergreen have any available units?
2708 N. Evergreen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 N. Evergreen have?
Some of 2708 N. Evergreen's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 N. Evergreen currently offering any rent specials?
2708 N. Evergreen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 N. Evergreen pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 N. Evergreen is pet friendly.
Does 2708 N. Evergreen offer parking?
Yes, 2708 N. Evergreen offers parking.
Does 2708 N. Evergreen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2708 N. Evergreen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 N. Evergreen have a pool?
No, 2708 N. Evergreen does not have a pool.
Does 2708 N. Evergreen have accessible units?
No, 2708 N. Evergreen does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 N. Evergreen have units with dishwashers?
No, 2708 N. Evergreen does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Cooper 202
1450 S Cooper Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College