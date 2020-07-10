2708 N. Evergreen

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

COMING SOON!!! - Open floor plan, nice size living room with vaulted ceiling. Master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Covered patio, large backyard, N/S exposure, 2 car garage. Conveniently located near freeways, shopping and schools. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



(RLNE4660833)