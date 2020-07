Amenities

garage pool air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

3 Bedroom with Community Pool in South Chandler - Low maintenance home with desert landscaping in front and back. All the appliances included with W/D/R and microwave. 2-car garage with opener. Brand new Air Conditioning system. Community pool included.

Shows very nice and won't last, so don't delay.



(RLNE4854223)