All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2676 E. Longhorn Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2676 E. Longhorn Place
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:50 AM

2676 E. Longhorn Place

2676 E Longhorn Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2676 E Longhorn Pl, Chandler, AZ 85286
Rancho del Ray

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2676 E. Longhorn Place Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Beautiful home just steps from the community pool. Great location off the 202. Downstairs master bedroom with 2 more bedrooms upstairs and loft area. Eat-in kitchen. Easy care front and backyards. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE2542663)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have any available units?
2676 E. Longhorn Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 2676 E. Longhorn Place currently offering any rent specials?
2676 E. Longhorn Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2676 E. Longhorn Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2676 E. Longhorn Place is pet friendly.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place offer parking?
No, 2676 E. Longhorn Place does not offer parking.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2676 E. Longhorn Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have a pool?
Yes, 2676 E. Longhorn Place has a pool.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have accessible units?
No, 2676 E. Longhorn Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2676 E. Longhorn Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2676 E. Longhorn Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2676 E. Longhorn Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Towne Square Apartment Homes
500 N Metro Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
San Palacio by Mark-Taylor
2255 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Arrive Ocotillo
825 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Ocotillo Bay
1889 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College