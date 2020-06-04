All apartments in Chandler
265 E COCONINO Drive
265 E COCONINO Drive

265 E Coconino Dr · No Longer Available
Location

265 E Coconino Dr, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
What a great opportunity to live in a nearly new home! 3 bed split plan PLUS open den/office/study. Large 4 panel arcadia door in great room allows for indoor/outdoor living, back patio extended space with paver patio & stepping stones. Stainless appliances & chrome hardware. Tile throughout, carpet in bedrooms & den. 2'' window blinds & ceiling fans w/ lights. Easy care desert landscape front & back. GATED neighborhood, community pool w/ kids play pool, lighted basketball court, kids playground area, lots of ramads's and grassy areas. NO PETS / NO SMOKING. All appliances included. Home is vacant, show anytime!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 E COCONINO Drive have any available units?
265 E COCONINO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 E COCONINO Drive have?
Some of 265 E COCONINO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 E COCONINO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
265 E COCONINO Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 E COCONINO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 265 E COCONINO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 265 E COCONINO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 265 E COCONINO Drive offers parking.
Does 265 E COCONINO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 E COCONINO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 E COCONINO Drive have a pool?
Yes, 265 E COCONINO Drive has a pool.
Does 265 E COCONINO Drive have accessible units?
No, 265 E COCONINO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 265 E COCONINO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 265 E COCONINO Drive has units with dishwashers.
