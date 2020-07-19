All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
2634 E Grand Canyon Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

2634 E Grand Canyon Dr

2634 East Grand Canyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2634 East Grand Canyon Drive, Chandler, AZ 85249
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
fireplace
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
2634 E Grand Canyon Dr Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE 8/17/2020!!! - Come see this beautiful home that is loaded with extras! Tile floors, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large diving pool (pool service included) and a hot jacuzzi are just a few items for you to enjoy at this wonderful home. This home also features wonderful skylights in the Family Room area, softer water, a 3 car garage, desert landscaping front and back and SO much more! Come see it today!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have any available units?
2634 E Grand Canyon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have?
Some of 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2634 E Grand Canyon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr offers parking.
Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr has a pool.
Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have accessible units?
No, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2634 E Grand Canyon Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
