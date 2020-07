2600 West Summit Plaza

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill carpet

BRICK HOME, UPGRADED DOORS AND WINDOWS, SEPARATE LIVING/FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN SUNROOM. TILE IN LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, TILE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS, NEUTRAL CARPET IN FAMILY ROOM AND BEDROOMS, NEUTRAL PAINT, FANS IN EVERY BEDROOM, SYNTHETIC GRASS IN FRONT YARD FOR EASY MAINTENANCE, MATURE LANDSCAPING IN FRONT AND BACKYARD, GRASS IN BACKYARD WITH BUILT IN BBQ AND BACK PATIO WITH PAVERS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND EASY ACCESS TO HWY 101. REQUIREMENTS: GOOD CREDIT, COMBINED INCOME OF 3X THE AMOUNT OF THE RENT ON A MONTHLY BASIS, NO EVICTIONS, NO OPEN JUDGMENTS. 4% MUNICIPAL TAX ADDED TO MONTHLY RENT, SECURITY DEPOSIT IS SAME AMOUNT AS RENT, $150 ADMIN FEE, $300 PET DEPOSIT PER PET. ***PLEASE HAVE PETS APPROVED BEFORE APPLYING*** PLEASE GO TO https://showmojo.com/2516b8f3a4/gallery TO SET UP A SHOWING