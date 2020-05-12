All apartments in Chandler
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2600 N Yucca St

2600 North Yucca Street · No Longer Available
Location

2600 North Yucca Street, Chandler, AZ 85224
Cameo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
This home is located at Dobson and Elliot in the subdivision of Cameo East. Large corner lot with RV gate. Great curb appeal, circular driveway, large mature citrus and pines, in a shady huge backyard. Split floor plan with two master bedrooms. Multi-purpose room (with closet) upstairs with three bedrooms on main floor. Hardwood floors in kitchen, red brick fireplace. breakfast bar, Functional kitchen with plenty ofcabinet and counter top space. Skylights, sun screens, huge outdoor covered patio. All this and NO HOA. Close to great schools, freeways and shopping. Sorry no pets allowed at this home. 5% Tax and Administrative fee on rent $1699.99 Refundable deposit $400.00 Non Refundable fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600 N Yucca St have any available units?
2600 N Yucca St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2600 N Yucca St have?
Some of 2600 N Yucca St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2600 N Yucca St currently offering any rent specials?
2600 N Yucca St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600 N Yucca St pet-friendly?
No, 2600 N Yucca St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2600 N Yucca St offer parking?
No, 2600 N Yucca St does not offer parking.
Does 2600 N Yucca St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2600 N Yucca St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600 N Yucca St have a pool?
No, 2600 N Yucca St does not have a pool.
Does 2600 N Yucca St have accessible units?
No, 2600 N Yucca St does not have accessible units.
Does 2600 N Yucca St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2600 N Yucca St has units with dishwashers.
