2555 W Bentrup St
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

2555 W Bentrup St

2555 West Bentrup Street · No Longer Available
Location

2555 West Bentrup Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bedroom home in Chandler - Well cared for and maintained home! Fantastic Chandler home with soaring ceilings and tile flooring in all the right places. Family room has a beautiful brick fireplace with plenty of hearth side seating. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Each spacious bedroom has plush carpeting. Master bedroom includes an adjoining bath. Generous backyard is complete with a covered patio and space for the ultimate oasis! RV Gate. Dont miss this incredible find!

Application fee: $45/occupant over 18.

Refundable security deposit $1800
Refundable cleaning deposit $200
Refundable Pet deposit $200.

Rent is $1800 + city tax of 1.5%. = $1827/month
Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5700740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

