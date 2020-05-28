2555 W Bentrup St

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

3 Bedroom home in Chandler - Well cared for and maintained home! Fantastic Chandler home with soaring ceilings and tile flooring in all the right places. Family room has a beautiful brick fireplace with plenty of hearth side seating. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of counter space. Each spacious bedroom has plush carpeting. Master bedroom includes an adjoining bath. Generous backyard is complete with a covered patio and space for the ultimate oasis! RV Gate. Dont miss this incredible find!



Application fee: $45/occupant over 18.



Refundable security deposit $1800

Refundable cleaning deposit $200

Refundable Pet deposit $200.



Rent is $1800 + city tax of 1.5%. = $1827/month

Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5700740)