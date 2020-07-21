2554 W Raintree Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

What a beautiful home!!! Formal living area, den just a few steps from front door perfect for office, game room, etc. full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Family room with perfect view of the backyard and pool. Big grass area and covered patio. All bathrooms are upgraded and recently remodeled. Master bedroom with custom barn door to bathroom and big closet space.Rv gate with extra parking. Perfect location!! Pool and landscaping services inlcuded. Call about pets