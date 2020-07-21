All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

2554 W Raintree Way

2554 West Raintree Way · No Longer Available
Location

2554 West Raintree Way, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
What a beautiful home!!! Formal living area, den just a few steps from front door perfect for office, game room, etc. full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tile backsplash. Family room with perfect view of the backyard and pool. Big grass area and covered patio. All bathrooms are upgraded and recently remodeled. Master bedroom with custom barn door to bathroom and big closet space.Rv gate with extra parking. Perfect location!! Pool and landscaping services inlcuded. Call about pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 W Raintree Way have any available units?
2554 W Raintree Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 W Raintree Way have?
Some of 2554 W Raintree Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 W Raintree Way currently offering any rent specials?
2554 W Raintree Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 W Raintree Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2554 W Raintree Way is pet friendly.
Does 2554 W Raintree Way offer parking?
Yes, 2554 W Raintree Way offers parking.
Does 2554 W Raintree Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 W Raintree Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 W Raintree Way have a pool?
Yes, 2554 W Raintree Way has a pool.
Does 2554 W Raintree Way have accessible units?
No, 2554 W Raintree Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 W Raintree Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2554 W Raintree Way has units with dishwashers.
