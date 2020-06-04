255 S KYRENE Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted condo close to everything!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit freshly painted and partially furnished.Spacious Master with walk in closet and private bath. Fireplace in living room for cozy evenings, private balcony overlooking the pool and spa. Cathedral ceilings to make this floor plan seem open and larger comfortable.Sought after Crestview Chateau neighborhood, FANTASTIC location.Chandler / Kyrene School Districts. Easy access to the highways to get anywhere in the east valley quickly. The Desert Canyon Properties Resident Benefits Package is designed to provide convenience and professional services to our residents. By applying, Resident(s) agrees to be auto-enrolled in the program and agrees to pay an additional $30 each month, payable with rent. Benefits such as the monthly delivery of high quality HVAC filters, Liability to Landlord insurance (required), and more.