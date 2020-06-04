All apartments in Chandler
255 S KYRENE Road
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:09 PM

255 S KYRENE Road

255 South Kyrene Road · (602) 818-2511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

255 South Kyrene Road, Chandler, AZ 85226

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,325

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted condo close to everything!!! 2 Bedroom, 2 bath unit freshly painted and partially furnished.Spacious Master with walk in closet and private bath. Fireplace in living room for cozy evenings, private balcony overlooking the pool and spa. Cathedral ceilings to make this floor plan seem open and larger comfortable.Sought after Crestview Chateau neighborhood, FANTASTIC location.Chandler / Kyrene School Districts. Easy access to the highways to get anywhere in the east valley quickly. The Desert Canyon Properties Resident Benefits Package is designed to provide convenience and professional services to our residents. By applying, Resident(s) agrees to be auto-enrolled in the program and agrees to pay an additional $30 each month, payable with rent. Benefits such as the monthly delivery of high quality HVAC filters, Liability to Landlord insurance (required), and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 S KYRENE Road have any available units?
255 S KYRENE Road has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 255 S KYRENE Road have?
Some of 255 S KYRENE Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 S KYRENE Road currently offering any rent specials?
255 S KYRENE Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 S KYRENE Road pet-friendly?
No, 255 S KYRENE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 255 S KYRENE Road offer parking?
No, 255 S KYRENE Road does not offer parking.
Does 255 S KYRENE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 255 S KYRENE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 S KYRENE Road have a pool?
Yes, 255 S KYRENE Road has a pool.
Does 255 S KYRENE Road have accessible units?
No, 255 S KYRENE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 255 S KYRENE Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 255 S KYRENE Road has units with dishwashers.
