2540 West Park Avenue

Location, location, location! This nice 2 story home is close to the 101, Chandler Mall and ASU. A+ Chandler school district with CTA Program just around the corner. All tile downstairs, NEW carpet just installed on stairs and upstairs! New paint in in every room except master bath and main room, which was still fine! Nice sized back yard. 3 bedrooms and Den upstairs, with 2 full baths up and a half bath downstairs. Nice wood burning fireplace in Living room to cozy things up in the winter! Custom entertainment center in family room big enough for a large TV! Quiet Autumn Lane community with a great family feel. Pets are allowed. Brand new garage door. New openers as well. Front yard was just landscaped with rock.