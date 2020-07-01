All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2540 West Park Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2540 West Park Avenue
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:25 PM

2540 West Park Avenue

2540 West Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2540 West Park Avenue, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Location, location, location! This nice 2 story home is close to the 101, Chandler Mall and ASU. A+ Chandler school district with CTA Program just around the corner. All tile downstairs, NEW carpet just installed on stairs and upstairs! New paint in in every room except master bath and main room, which was still fine! Nice sized back yard. 3 bedrooms and Den upstairs, with 2 full baths up and a half bath downstairs. Nice wood burning fireplace in Living room to cozy things up in the winter! Custom entertainment center in family room big enough for a large TV! Quiet Autumn Lane community with a great family feel. Pets are allowed. Brand new garage door. New openers as well. Front yard was just landscaped with rock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 West Park Avenue have any available units?
2540 West Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 West Park Avenue have?
Some of 2540 West Park Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 West Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2540 West Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 West Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2540 West Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2540 West Park Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2540 West Park Avenue offers parking.
Does 2540 West Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 West Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 West Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 2540 West Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2540 West Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2540 West Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 West Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2540 West Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Country Brook
4909 W Joshua Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Lakeside
855 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College