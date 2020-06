Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Your Lakeview Springs Rental Home Awaits! This 4 bedroom and 3 bath home is a fully furnished lake view home. With the comforts of home already included, all you need is a suitcase and you are ready to move in. Home has use of play pool and access to the community lake.