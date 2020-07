Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage pet friendly

2486 E. Winchester, e-cooper-pecos, 3 bedroom plus den, 2 bath single family home, NEW CARPET AND PAINT, approximately 1,600 sf, vaulted ceilings, ceramic tile, stove, oven, frig, dishwasher, microwave, washer, dryer, double garage, close to 202 freeway, park, schools, and shopping, $1,495, Available Now, Application fee is $35 per adult. Additional $200 per pet deposit after approval. No pit bulls. $150 admin fee. All figures and information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.