2477 W MARKET Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:57 PM

2477 W MARKET Place

2477 East Market Place · No Longer Available
Location

2477 East Market Place, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Welcome to this gorgeous fully furnished, highly upgraded 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom unit in the heart of Ocotillo. The only thing you need to have is your toothbrush. Everything else within reason has been provided. We are looking for tenants who are meticulous and responsible for taking care of our unit and being great neighbors to those who live in the community. Our unit is located directly across from the pool with plenty of parking space for guests.The unit comes with your very own host! Should you need anything during your stay, he will be happy to help! All utilities are included in rent as well as landscaping and pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2477 W MARKET Place have any available units?
2477 W MARKET Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2477 W MARKET Place have?
Some of 2477 W MARKET Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2477 W MARKET Place currently offering any rent specials?
2477 W MARKET Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2477 W MARKET Place pet-friendly?
No, 2477 W MARKET Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2477 W MARKET Place offer parking?
Yes, 2477 W MARKET Place offers parking.
Does 2477 W MARKET Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2477 W MARKET Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2477 W MARKET Place have a pool?
Yes, 2477 W MARKET Place has a pool.
Does 2477 W MARKET Place have accessible units?
No, 2477 W MARKET Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2477 W MARKET Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2477 W MARKET Place has units with dishwashers.

