2477 W MARKET Place

Welcome to this gorgeous fully furnished, highly upgraded 4 bedroom/ 3 bathroom unit in the heart of Ocotillo. The only thing you need to have is your toothbrush. Everything else within reason has been provided. We are looking for tenants who are meticulous and responsible for taking care of our unit and being great neighbors to those who live in the community. Our unit is located directly across from the pool with plenty of parking space for guests.The unit comes with your very own host! Should you need anything during your stay, he will be happy to help! All utilities are included in rent as well as landscaping and pest control.