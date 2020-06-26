All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
2410 W GALVESTON Street
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

2410 W GALVESTON Street

2410 W Galveston St · No Longer Available
Location

2410 W Galveston St, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
GREAT RENTAL - Create the life that you've been dreaming of all along in this gorgeous single story home that sits nestled in the middle of Chandler! Upon entering this home, you are greeted w/a stunning stone fireplace, stone accent wall, gorgeous tile flooring & an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, warm wood cabinetry, pantry (cabinets), black appliances & plant shelving. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study & storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks/vanities, walkin step-down shower & a walkin closet! The backyard is comprised of a custom fireplace, beautiful fountain, pristine pool, gazebo/ramada, built in bbq & an additional 2 car garage area! Don't wait! Book your showing today! Your dream home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have any available units?
2410 W GALVESTON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have?
Some of 2410 W GALVESTON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2410 W GALVESTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
2410 W GALVESTON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2410 W GALVESTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 2410 W GALVESTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 2410 W GALVESTON Street offers parking.
Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2410 W GALVESTON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have a pool?
Yes, 2410 W GALVESTON Street has a pool.
Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have accessible units?
No, 2410 W GALVESTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2410 W GALVESTON Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2410 W GALVESTON Street has units with dishwashers.
