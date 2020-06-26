2410 W GALVESTON Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

GREAT RENTAL - Create the life that you've been dreaming of all along in this gorgeous single story home that sits nestled in the middle of Chandler! Upon entering this home, you are greeted w/a stunning stone fireplace, stone accent wall, gorgeous tile flooring & an open floor concept! The island kitchen boasts granite countertops, breakfast bar, warm wood cabinetry, pantry (cabinets), black appliances & plant shelving. The spacious bedrooms offer plenty of room for sleep, study & storage. The master bathroom showcases dual sinks/vanities, walkin step-down shower & a walkin closet! The backyard is comprised of a custom fireplace, beautiful fountain, pristine pool, gazebo/ramada, built in bbq & an additional 2 car garage area! Don't wait! Book your showing today! Your dream home awaits!