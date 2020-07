Amenities

THIS renovated two-story home features three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with an office/den/bedroom downstairs highlight the open floor plan. The whole house is hard wood floor and large windows. The open kitchen features a island kitchen and refrigerator. The lovely large master suite offers a ceiling fan, and dual-vanity sinks. Large lot w/extended covered concrete patio. Very convenient to school and shopping grocery.