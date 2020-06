Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Clean single story pet friendly home with carpet and tiles in all the right places. Stainless steel appliances.Washer Dryer Nice cul-du-sac home near greenbelt. Home features spacious open great room and kitchen with vaulted ceilings. Good sized backyard, fully landscaped with mature plants, trees and a play set. Pet friendly with doggy doors leading to backyard.Close to 202, downtown,shopping and schools. Available 2/15/ 20