2363 E Kesler LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage

COMING SOON!!! 4 bed, 2 bath , Single level in Chandler - THE DESERT LANDSCAPED FRONT YARD LEADS YOU INTO A FRONT COURTYARD THAT OPENS INTO A SPACIOUS HOME. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED (FRIDGE, MICROWAVE, WASHER & DRYER), CEILING FANS, PRE-WIRED SURROUND SOUND, A DREAM GARAGE (CABINETS,WORK BENCH, WALL ORGANIZERS)AND A WELL-MAINTAINED GRASSY BACK YARD WITH A LARGE, MATURE PALM TREE. THIS PROPERTY HAS A LARGE R.V. GATE WITH CONCRETE PADS BEFORE AND AFTER THE GATE. BRING YOUR ANIMALS AND YOUR TOYS! THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE!



EXCELLENT PROPERTY, EASY TO SHOW, TEXT JENNIFER ASIS with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 480-213-7361 FOR INFO ON SHOWING AND APPLYING. NON-REFUNDABLE APPLICATION FEE IS $50.00 PER ADULT. OWNER DISCLOSURES NOT AVAILABLE. APPLY THROUGH OUR WEBSITE http://LOTUSREALESTATEUS.COM. GO TO THE PROPERTIES TAB, FIND THE PROPERTY YOU WISH TO APPLY FOR, AND CLICK APPLY NOW. $200.00 ADMIN FEE TO LOTUS REAL ESTATE UPON APPROVAL.

RENTAL TAX IS 2.0%



CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED -NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW



AVAILABLE FOR JUNE MOVE IN



