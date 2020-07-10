234 S LAKEVIEW Boulevard

Amenities

Solar System installed! Enjoy this beautiful waterfront property in Chandler in the highly desired neighborhood ''The Springs''. This 3-bed/2-bath/2-story home offers : Granite counters, Upscale newer SS appliances, breakfast bar, pull out shelves, & plenty of storage in this eat-in kitchen. Family room has a wood-burning fireplace, Formal living area has upgraded wood-look tile & formal dining. Upstairs master retreat is split from other bedrooms. Step out onto the balcony & enjoy the wide lake view. Master bath has granite counters, tiled walk-in shower. Also included are instant hot water, whole-house humidifier, brand new dual pane fold-in windows, solar panels to avoid electric bill if not avoid most of it.