Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wood floors and tile throughout, freshly painted, washer and dryer are availablefor tenant to maintain at their expense or owner will remove at tenant option.Open floor plan with a fireplace, blinds throughout. EZ care maintenance . Mostpets are allowed. with $350 pet deposit. Tax is included in the rent. Large desert landscaped yard. Great Location!