Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2307 E Redwood Ct Available 08/01/19 - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in S.Chandler. Living and Dining area, family room, large kitchen, bay window, eat in kitchen, island, breakfast bar. Neutral upgraded carpet and tile in entry, hall, baths. S/S appliances, includes refrig. R/O, Washer and Dryer , water softener. Ceiling fans in every room, Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, Built in cabinets in garage. Sorry no pets. Available 8/01/2019 or sooner. Currently occupied by tenants, they are flexible with move out date.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2486275)