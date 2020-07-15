All apartments in Chandler
2307 E Redwood Ct
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:57 AM

2307 E Redwood Ct

2307 East Redwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2307 East Redwood Court, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2307 E Redwood Ct Available 08/01/19 - Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in S.Chandler. Living and Dining area, family room, large kitchen, bay window, eat in kitchen, island, breakfast bar. Neutral upgraded carpet and tile in entry, hall, baths. S/S appliances, includes refrig. R/O, Washer and Dryer , water softener. Ceiling fans in every room, Both bathrooms have been completely remodeled, Built in cabinets in garage. Sorry no pets. Available 8/01/2019 or sooner. Currently occupied by tenants, they are flexible with move out date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2486275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2307 E Redwood Ct have any available units?
2307 E Redwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2307 E Redwood Ct have?
Some of 2307 E Redwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2307 E Redwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2307 E Redwood Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2307 E Redwood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2307 E Redwood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2307 E Redwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2307 E Redwood Ct offers parking.
Does 2307 E Redwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2307 E Redwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2307 E Redwood Ct have a pool?
No, 2307 E Redwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2307 E Redwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 2307 E Redwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2307 E Redwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2307 E Redwood Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
