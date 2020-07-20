2261 East Remington Place

Amenities
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Chandler! Just minutes from Shopping, Entertainment and with Quick Access to the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway and Beyond. Property Features Split Floor Plan with Spacious Great Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Bath and the list goes on! How could you forget about the Rear, South Facing Yard with Covered Patio, Shade Trees and Fire Pit! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.