Last updated April 23 2019 at 8:53 PM

2261 East Remington Place

2261 East Remington Place · No Longer Available
Location

2261 East Remington Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Pecos Aldea

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home in the Heart of Chandler! Just minutes from Shopping, Entertainment and with Quick Access to the Loop 202 San Tan Freeway and Beyond. Property Features Split Floor Plan with Spacious Great Room, Open Kitchen (Refrigerator Included), Breakfast Nook, Full Hall Bathroom, Inside Laundry Area with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Private Bath and the list goes on! How could you forget about the Rear, South Facing Yard with Covered Patio, Shade Trees and Fire Pit! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $150 Tenant Set Up, 2% Monthly Admin Fee plus Tax. $300 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2261 East Remington Place have any available units?
2261 East Remington Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2261 East Remington Place have?
Some of 2261 East Remington Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2261 East Remington Place currently offering any rent specials?
2261 East Remington Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2261 East Remington Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2261 East Remington Place is pet friendly.
Does 2261 East Remington Place offer parking?
No, 2261 East Remington Place does not offer parking.
Does 2261 East Remington Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2261 East Remington Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2261 East Remington Place have a pool?
No, 2261 East Remington Place does not have a pool.
Does 2261 East Remington Place have accessible units?
No, 2261 East Remington Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2261 East Remington Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2261 East Remington Place does not have units with dishwashers.
