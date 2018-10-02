2217 E ALOE Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Premium lot across from the community park and no homes behind. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home! House features light and bright living & dining areas, stunning arches,plantation shutters, and beautiful flooring throughout. The kitchen includes solid cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar. The master with vaulted ceilings offers large walk-in closet and bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate updated shower. Spacious additional bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio or play in the large, grassy yard. Weekly landscaping is included in rent. Owner does not allow pets.