All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2217 E ALOE Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2217 E ALOE Place
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:54 AM

2217 E ALOE Place

2217 East Aloe Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2217 East Aloe Place, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Premium lot across from the community park and no homes behind. From the moment you walk in you will feel right at home! House features light and bright living & dining areas, stunning arches,plantation shutters, and beautiful flooring throughout. The kitchen includes solid cherry cabinets, stainless steel appliances, center island and breakfast bar. The master with vaulted ceilings offers large walk-in closet and bath with dual sinks, garden tub, and separate updated shower. Spacious additional bedrooms with plenty of natural light. Relax in the backyard under the covered patio or play in the large, grassy yard. Weekly landscaping is included in rent. Owner does not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E ALOE Place have any available units?
2217 E ALOE Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 E ALOE Place have?
Some of 2217 E ALOE Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 E ALOE Place currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E ALOE Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E ALOE Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2217 E ALOE Place is pet friendly.
Does 2217 E ALOE Place offer parking?
Yes, 2217 E ALOE Place does offer parking.
Does 2217 E ALOE Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 E ALOE Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E ALOE Place have a pool?
No, 2217 E ALOE Place does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E ALOE Place have accessible units?
No, 2217 E ALOE Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E ALOE Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2217 E ALOE Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Brio On Ray
250 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Tierra
3939 W Windmills Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Ventura
3600 W Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College