Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

The Community of Redwood Estates is a desirable family neighborhood close to some of the best schools, shopping, restaurants, night life and freeway access in Chandler! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home will be perfect for your growing family. Situated south facing on the greenbelt you'll enjoy the beautifully colorful Arizona sunsets from the sparkling pool. With soaring vaulted ceilings you'll appreciate how spacious this home feels. The kitchen with stainless appliances and new sink complete with breakfast nook opens to the family room where french doors lead to the covered patio. 3 guest bedrooms are tucked down the hallway where floor and wall cabinets can be used as a linen closet or whatever extra storage you may need.