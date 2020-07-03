All apartments in Chandler
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:58 PM

2162 W DUBLIN Lane

2162 West Dublin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2162 West Dublin Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW....... YOU NEED TO SEE THIS remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath immaculate home in Chandler. New granite counter tops with under mount sinks. New Carpet, new paint neutral color scheme inside and out. New AC and roof. Excellent floor plan with great room, breakfast nook, split master bedroom with large walk in closet. Two car garage. Easy care desert front landscaping, and grass in the backyard, both with watering system. Large covered patio in backyard. Convenient location close to shopping restaurants, schools, employment and access to 101 freeway. This one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have any available units?
2162 W DUBLIN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have?
Some of 2162 W DUBLIN Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2162 W DUBLIN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2162 W DUBLIN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2162 W DUBLIN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane offers parking.
Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have a pool?
No, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have accessible units?
No, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2162 W DUBLIN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2162 W DUBLIN Lane has units with dishwashers.

