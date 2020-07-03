2162 W DUBLIN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WOW....... YOU NEED TO SEE THIS remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath immaculate home in Chandler. New granite counter tops with under mount sinks. New Carpet, new paint neutral color scheme inside and out. New AC and roof. Excellent floor plan with great room, breakfast nook, split master bedroom with large walk in closet. Two car garage. Easy care desert front landscaping, and grass in the backyard, both with watering system. Large covered patio in backyard. Convenient location close to shopping restaurants, schools, employment and access to 101 freeway. This one will go fast.