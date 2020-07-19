2135 E INDIAN WELLS Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This Chandler 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the prestigious Cooper Commons area and boasts a beautiful Pebble Tec swimming pool. This Chandler 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located near parks, walking and bike trails and resides in the A+ Chandler Unified School District. This Chandler 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has an open floorplan, new carpeting, high end ceiling fans and plantation shutters. This Chandler 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home features beautiful low maintenance desert landscaping, complete with automatic drip system. This Chandler 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home showcases stainless steel appliances and a spacious eat-in kitchen. The spacious master bedroom has a walk-in closet, double sinks, bathtub, and standalone shower.