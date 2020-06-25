All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2126 N Villas Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2126 N Villas Lane
Last updated March 7 2020 at 5:35 PM

2126 N Villas Lane

2126 North Villas Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2126 North Villas Lane, Chandler, AZ 85224
Pulte Villas Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
elevator
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Steal this one before it's Gone! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/0e9fcac03f/2126-n-villas-ln-chandler-az-85224 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home on corner lot with HUGE backyard. Enter in to your living room with vaulted ceilings, sliding door to side yard with patio slab perfect to relax in the outdoors! Dining room area off the Kitchen that includes all appliances including refrigerator. Master bedroom has slider to backyard access and own bath. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer included. New carpet, new paint interior & exterior, new blinds on all windows - this home is Ready for Move In! $55.00 application fee per adult 18 and over. Total household income 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and good rental history. $1395.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $150 one-time admin fee; $1395.00 security deposit. SORRY NO PETS. Currently tenant occupied that will require a 30 day notice once we have an approved applicant. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/0e9fcac03f/2126-n-villas-ln-chandler-az-85224

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 N Villas Lane have any available units?
2126 N Villas Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 N Villas Lane have?
Some of 2126 N Villas Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 N Villas Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2126 N Villas Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 N Villas Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2126 N Villas Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2126 N Villas Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2126 N Villas Lane offers parking.
Does 2126 N Villas Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2126 N Villas Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 N Villas Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2126 N Villas Lane has a pool.
Does 2126 N Villas Lane have accessible units?
No, 2126 N Villas Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 N Villas Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2126 N Villas Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palm Trails Apartments
235 E Ray Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Mira Santi by Mark-Taylor
800 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Stone Oaks Apartments by Mark-Taylor
2450 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Noria Robson Luxury Apartments
2177 South Mcqueen Road
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College