2126 N Villas Lane

Steal this one before it's Gone! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/0e9fcac03f/2126-n-villas-ln-chandler-az-85224 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home on corner lot with HUGE backyard. Enter in to your living room with vaulted ceilings, sliding door to side yard with patio slab perfect to relax in the outdoors! Dining room area off the Kitchen that includes all appliances including refrigerator. Master bedroom has slider to backyard access and own bath. 2 car attached garage with washer & dryer included. New carpet, new paint interior & exterior, new blinds on all windows - this home is Ready for Move In! $55.00 application fee per adult 18 and over. Total household income 3x's monthly rent; 600+ credit scores and good rental history. $1395.00/mo rent + 4% tax; $150 one-time admin fee; $1395.00 security deposit. SORRY NO PETS. Currently tenant occupied that will require a 30 day notice once we have an approved applicant. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING HERE: https://showmojo.com/l/0e9fcac03f/2126-n-villas-ln-chandler-az-85224