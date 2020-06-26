2051 W Harrison Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great location with north/south exposure. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms both with newer toilets and sinks. A large master bedroom with newer carpet, en suite bathroom, dual sinks, separate shower & bath tub & walk-in closet. A cozy living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has all newer appliances, granite counter tops, & breakfast bar. Newer tile flooring. Refrigerator, inside washer & dryer are included. Great backyard with grassy area, and an inviting fenced pool. 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Easy access to 101, & 202, Chandler Fashion, and great Chandler schools. HOA, Pool service, & landscaping included in rent. Please no pets.