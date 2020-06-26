All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 1 2020 at 4:21 AM

2051 W Harrison Street

2051 West Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Location

2051 West Harrison Street, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great location with north/south exposure. This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms both with newer toilets and sinks. A large master bedroom with newer carpet, en suite bathroom, dual sinks, separate shower & bath tub & walk-in closet. A cozy living room with a fireplace. Kitchen has all newer appliances, granite counter tops, & breakfast bar. Newer tile flooring. Refrigerator, inside washer & dryer are included. Great backyard with grassy area, and an inviting fenced pool. 3 car garage with plenty of room for storage. Easy access to 101, & 202, Chandler Fashion, and great Chandler schools. HOA, Pool service, & landscaping included in rent. Please no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 W Harrison Street have any available units?
2051 W Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 W Harrison Street have?
Some of 2051 W Harrison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 W Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
2051 W Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 W Harrison Street pet-friendly?
No, 2051 W Harrison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 2051 W Harrison Street offer parking?
Yes, 2051 W Harrison Street offers parking.
Does 2051 W Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2051 W Harrison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 W Harrison Street have a pool?
Yes, 2051 W Harrison Street has a pool.
Does 2051 W Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 2051 W Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 W Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2051 W Harrison Street has units with dishwashers.
