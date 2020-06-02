2040 E Indigo Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage

Great Chandler Single Family House at E Indigo Dr. and S Cooper Rd. Close to Centennial Park and Cooper Greens Park. Four bedrooms with two bathrooms! The home has a loft and walk-in closet. Entertainers delight with large patio and pool great for summer BBQs.



The resident is responsible for all utilities.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5544064)