Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2040 E Indigo Dr
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

2040 E Indigo Dr

2040 East Indigo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2040 East Indigo Drive, Chandler, AZ 85286
Redwood Estates Markwood South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great Chandler Single Family House at E Indigo Dr. and S Cooper Rd. Close to Centennial Park and Cooper Greens Park. Four bedrooms with two bathrooms! The home has a loft and walk-in closet. Entertainers delight with large patio and pool great for summer BBQs.

The resident is responsible for all utilities.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5544064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 E Indigo Dr have any available units?
2040 E Indigo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 E Indigo Dr have?
Some of 2040 E Indigo Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 E Indigo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2040 E Indigo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 E Indigo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 E Indigo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2040 E Indigo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2040 E Indigo Dr offers parking.
Does 2040 E Indigo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2040 E Indigo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 E Indigo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2040 E Indigo Dr has a pool.
Does 2040 E Indigo Dr have accessible units?
No, 2040 E Indigo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 E Indigo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 E Indigo Dr has units with dishwashers.

