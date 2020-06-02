2040 E Indigo Dr

Amenities
Great Chandler Single Family House at E Indigo Dr. and S Cooper Rd. Close to Centennial Park and Cooper Greens Park. Four bedrooms with two bathrooms! The home has a loft and walk-in closet. Entertainers delight with large patio and pool great for summer BBQs.
The resident is responsible for all utilities.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
