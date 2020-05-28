All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2039 West Olive Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2039 West Olive Way
Last updated January 4 2020 at 7:48 AM

2039 West Olive Way

2039 West Olive Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2039 West Olive Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
***New vinyl plank flooring being added to master bathroom***VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN CHANDLER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF ALMA SCHOOL & QUEEN CREEK IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER "MONTEFINO VILLAGE" GOLF COURSE GATED COMMUNITY! CORNER LOT! MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, 2 BEDROOM + LARGE LOFT/FAMILY ROOM UP. KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING/LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILING, CEILING FANS, SURROUND SOUND, COVERED PATIO AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! ENJOY THE SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL, AND WALK TO CHAMPIONSHIP OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2039 West Olive Way have any available units?
2039 West Olive Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2039 West Olive Way have?
Some of 2039 West Olive Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2039 West Olive Way currently offering any rent specials?
2039 West Olive Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2039 West Olive Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2039 West Olive Way is pet friendly.
Does 2039 West Olive Way offer parking?
No, 2039 West Olive Way does not offer parking.
Does 2039 West Olive Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2039 West Olive Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2039 West Olive Way have a pool?
Yes, 2039 West Olive Way has a pool.
Does 2039 West Olive Way have accessible units?
No, 2039 West Olive Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2039 West Olive Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2039 West Olive Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greentree Place
250 S Elizabeth Way
Chandler, AZ 85225
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Montage at Pecos Ranch
1616 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Olympus Steelyard
155 E. Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85225
The District at Chandler
2222 West Frye Road
Chandler, AZ 85224
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChandler 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pools
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloDowntown Chandler
The Island At Ocotillo

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College