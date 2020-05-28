2039 West Olive Way

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pool dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

***New vinyl plank flooring being added to master bathroom***VERY NICE 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATHROOM HOME IN CHANDLER CONVENIENTLY LOCATED OFF OF ALMA SCHOOL & QUEEN CREEK IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER "MONTEFINO VILLAGE" GOLF COURSE GATED COMMUNITY! CORNER LOT! MASTER BEDROOM DOWN, 2 BEDROOM + LARGE LOFT/FAMILY ROOM UP. KITCHEN OPENS TO DINING/LIVING ROOM, VAULTED CEILING, CEILING FANS, SURROUND SOUND, COVERED PATIO AND MORE! ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! ENJOY THE SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL, AND WALK TO CHAMPIONSHIP OCOTILLO GOLF COURSE!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,125, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

