All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2031 E Virgo Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2031 E Virgo Pl
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

2031 E Virgo Pl

2031 East Virgo Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2031 East Virgo Place, Chandler, AZ 85249

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
6 bedroom, gated community, private pool, artificial grass, viking appliances, and furnished - This home has 6 full bedroom, a downstairs master bedroom office, workout room, laundry room, dining room and family room. Upstairs features all other bedrooms, another laundry room, movie theater with seating, and 2 built in desks. the kitchen features viking appliances (top of the line), tons of seating and a kitchen looking out to the living room. The home is move in ready and has everything you need. Has a low maintenance front and back yard, with artificial grass and a refreshing pool. Only thing you need to bring is a washer and dryer for upstiars and downstairs.

(RLNE4992257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2031 E Virgo Pl have any available units?
2031 E Virgo Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2031 E Virgo Pl have?
Some of 2031 E Virgo Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2031 E Virgo Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2031 E Virgo Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2031 E Virgo Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2031 E Virgo Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2031 E Virgo Pl offer parking?
No, 2031 E Virgo Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2031 E Virgo Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2031 E Virgo Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2031 E Virgo Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2031 E Virgo Pl has a pool.
Does 2031 E Virgo Pl have accessible units?
No, 2031 E Virgo Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2031 E Virgo Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2031 E Virgo Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dobson Towne Centre
1817 N Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Crosswinds
868 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Pillar at Taviano
875 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Chandler Meadows Furnished Apartments
3175 N Price Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Liv Avenida
3250 S Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85248
VIVE
1901 W Germann Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College