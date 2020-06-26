2031 E Virgo Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool media room furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

6 bedroom, gated community, private pool, artificial grass, viking appliances, and furnished - This home has 6 full bedroom, a downstairs master bedroom office, workout room, laundry room, dining room and family room. Upstairs features all other bedrooms, another laundry room, movie theater with seating, and 2 built in desks. the kitchen features viking appliances (top of the line), tons of seating and a kitchen looking out to the living room. The home is move in ready and has everything you need. Has a low maintenance front and back yard, with artificial grass and a refreshing pool. Only thing you need to bring is a washer and dryer for upstiars and downstairs.



(RLNE4992257)