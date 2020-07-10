2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab2908034 ----

The 42 inch LCD HDTV mounted above the fireplace stays in the home! Along with the TV, you\'ll also get an approximately 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom townhome in a great part of north Chandler (Lemon Tree Properties on southwest corner of Dobson and Warner). Lemon Tree is a great community with friendly and respectful neighbors. This is a very well-positioned corner unit, which does not back up to any major roadways. Enjoy privacy with no neighbors above or below and whole unit is single level.



You will love all the recent renovations with tile everywhere and carpet in the bedrooms. The entire place was recently painted too. All color schemes are neutral tones. In the great room area, there are soaring vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors off the great room lead to a private and shaded patio with no immediate neighbors in sight. Two spacious bedrooms, each with full bathrooms (both with granite countertops) and walk-in closets allow for a dual-master bedroom setup OR a master with an office and guest bathroom.



This location is unbeatable: only one mile from the Loop 101 and very convenient to the Chandler Mall, restaurants, LA Fitness, and many other retail shops. Close to Tempe and Mesa, and only a short drive to ASU, Ahwatukee, and Gilbert.



All appliances are included, even microwave and the upgraded EnergyStar washer/dryer. This \'green\' property has a newer energy-efficient water heater and all the windows and sliding glass doors were replaced with energy efficient double-pane windows.



Two reserved parking spaces, with one covered.

The common grounds are well kept and there is a community pool and jacuzzi.



The $195 per month HOA fee is included in rent.

Cats and small dogs will be considered - with possible pet deposit, depending on number/breed.



This will not last long, as no other condo or townhome in this area for this price range comes close to this place!



Other leasing fees:

$40 per adult application fee

$150 admin fee upon lease signing

1.5% monthly TPT tax

2% monthly admin fee

$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)

Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent



Assigned Covered Parking

Community Pool

Community Spa

Granite Counters

Upgraded Appliances

Washer/Dryer In Unit