All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit

2019 W Lemon Tree Pl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2019 W Lemon Tree Pl, Chandler, AZ 85224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8ab2908034 ----
The 42 inch LCD HDTV mounted above the fireplace stays in the home! Along with the TV, you\'ll also get an approximately 950 sq. ft. 2 bedroom townhome in a great part of north Chandler (Lemon Tree Properties on southwest corner of Dobson and Warner). Lemon Tree is a great community with friendly and respectful neighbors. This is a very well-positioned corner unit, which does not back up to any major roadways. Enjoy privacy with no neighbors above or below and whole unit is single level.

You will love all the recent renovations with tile everywhere and carpet in the bedrooms. The entire place was recently painted too. All color schemes are neutral tones. In the great room area, there are soaring vaulted ceilings with a ceiling fan. Sliding glass doors off the great room lead to a private and shaded patio with no immediate neighbors in sight. Two spacious bedrooms, each with full bathrooms (both with granite countertops) and walk-in closets allow for a dual-master bedroom setup OR a master with an office and guest bathroom.

This location is unbeatable: only one mile from the Loop 101 and very convenient to the Chandler Mall, restaurants, LA Fitness, and many other retail shops. Close to Tempe and Mesa, and only a short drive to ASU, Ahwatukee, and Gilbert.

All appliances are included, even microwave and the upgraded EnergyStar washer/dryer. This \'green\' property has a newer energy-efficient water heater and all the windows and sliding glass doors were replaced with energy efficient double-pane windows.

Two reserved parking spaces, with one covered.
The common grounds are well kept and there is a community pool and jacuzzi.

The $195 per month HOA fee is included in rent.
Cats and small dogs will be considered - with possible pet deposit, depending on number/breed.

This will not last long, as no other condo or townhome in this area for this price range comes close to this place!

Other leasing fees:
$40 per adult application fee
$150 admin fee upon lease signing
1.5% monthly TPT tax
2% monthly admin fee
$300 nonrefundable pet fee- per pet (subject to owner approval)
Security deposit equal to one month\'s rent

Assigned Covered Parking
Community Pool
Community Spa
Granite Counters
Upgraded Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have any available units?
2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have?
Some of 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit currently offering any rent specials?
2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit is pet friendly.
Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit offer parking?
Yes, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit offers parking.
Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have a pool?
Yes, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit has a pool.
Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have accessible units?
No, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 2019 W Lemon Tree Pl Unit does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Brisas
900 N Rural Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Morrison Chandler by Mark-Taylor
3950 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226
Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Almeria at Ocotillo
2471 W Edgewater Way
Chandler, AZ 85248
Avilla Grace
2136 N Grace Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College