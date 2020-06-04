All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1999 North Illinois Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1999 North Illinois Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:45 PM

1999 North Illinois Street

1999 North Illinois Street · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1999 North Illinois Street, Chandler, AZ 85225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled home, new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances and so much more! Open and spacious living area with fireplace! Close to great food and entertainment!

Pets: NO

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1999 North Illinois Street have any available units?
1999 North Illinois Street has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
Is 1999 North Illinois Street currently offering any rent specials?
1999 North Illinois Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1999 North Illinois Street pet-friendly?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street offer parking?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not offer parking.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street have a pool?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not have a pool.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street have accessible units?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1999 North Illinois Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1999 North Illinois Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1999 North Illinois Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avant Fashion Center by Mark-Taylor
555 S Galleria Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Elevation Chandler
2300 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Reflections at Gila Springs
411 N Kyrene Rd
Chandler, AZ 85226
The Met at Fashion Center
1 N Hearthstone Way
Chandler, AZ 85226
Dobson 2222
2222 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85286

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity