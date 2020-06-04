1999 North Illinois Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled home, new flooring, fresh paint, new countertops, new appliances and so much more! Open and spacious living area with fireplace! Close to great food and entertainment!



Pets: NO



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.