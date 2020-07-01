All apartments in Chandler
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

1967 E TORREY PINES Lane

1967 East Torrey Pines Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1967 East Torrey Pines Lane, Chandler, AZ 85249
Sunbird Golf Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
ALL REMODELED INSIDE***SUNBIRD IS AN AGE-RESTRICTED COMMUNITY-ONE MEMBER OF HOUSEHOLD MUST BE 55+***GOLF***POOLS***ALL THE SUNBIRD GOODIES***REMODEL BEING COMPLETED***PICTURES WILL BE ADDED WHEN REMODEL IS COMPLETE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have any available units?
1967 E TORREY PINES Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have?
Some of 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1967 E TORREY PINES Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane offer parking?
No, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane has a pool.
Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have accessible units?
No, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1967 E TORREY PINES Lane has units with dishwashers.

