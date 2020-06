Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1944 W Canyon Way Available 04/10/20 Adorable home in Ocotillo Lakes - This beautiful home located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ocotillo Lakes is a steal! Single level home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bath, plenty of square footage. Open kitchen and lots of natural light. Split master floor plan. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included. Pets welcome (2 max). Rent includes front and backyard landscape. This home won't last! Request a tour today.



(RLNE5694691)