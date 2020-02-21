All apartments in Chandler
1935 W Mockingbird Dr.

1935 W Mockingbird Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1935 W Mockingbird Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286
Clemente Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Impressive Clemente Ranch Home - This 3 bedroom plus den and 3 bath home showcases a beautiful kitchen and a backyard built for entertaining. Downstairs you will find the den with built ins, a great room and a beautifully upgraded kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of cabinetry and counter space and plantation shutters. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a walk in closet with organizers built in. The backyard features a pebble tec pool, gazebo and built in BBQ.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $2050
Cleaning Fee: $275
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $2050
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
No pets please

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $2050 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3795232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have any available units?
1935 W Mockingbird Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have?
Some of 1935 W Mockingbird Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1935 W Mockingbird Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. offer parking?
No, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. has a pool.
Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 W Mockingbird Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
