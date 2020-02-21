1935 W Mockingbird Dr.

Amenities

Impressive Clemente Ranch Home - This 3 bedroom plus den and 3 bath home showcases a beautiful kitchen and a backyard built for entertaining. Downstairs you will find the den with built ins, a great room and a beautifully upgraded kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tons of cabinetry and counter space and plantation shutters. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs and the master has a walk in closet with organizers built in. The backyard features a pebble tec pool, gazebo and built in BBQ.



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $2050

Cleaning Fee: $275

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $2050

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

No pets please



Upon approved application the $2050 security deposit & $275 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



