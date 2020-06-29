1935 East Wisteria Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Brand New, Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity with Community Pool! Gated Community Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Modern Patio Home Features Bright Interior with White/Grey Palette, Offset Large Format Tile Flooring, 2"

Blinds, Upgraded Fixtures and more! Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining Area, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included, Half Bath Downstairs, Loft, Full Hall Bath with Double Vanity, Master Suite with Huge Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Setup, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.