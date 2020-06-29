All apartments in Chandler
Chandler, AZ
1935 East Wisteria Drive
Last updated March 18 2020 at 12:40 PM

1935 East Wisteria Drive

1935 E Wisteria Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1935 E Wisteria Dr, Chandler, AZ 85286

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New, Never Lived In 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Chandler Rental Opportunity with Community Pool! Gated Community Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to the Loop 202 Freeway and Beyond! Modern Patio Home Features Bright Interior with White/Grey Palette, Offset Large Format Tile Flooring, 2"
Blinds, Upgraded Fixtures and more! Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Granite and Stainless Appliances, Breakfast Bar, Formal Dining Area, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included, Half Bath Downstairs, Loft, Full Hall Bath with Double Vanity, Master Suite with Huge Walk-In Closet, Double Vanity, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Setup, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. No Pets

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have any available units?
1935 East Wisteria Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have?
Some of 1935 East Wisteria Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 East Wisteria Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1935 East Wisteria Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 East Wisteria Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1935 East Wisteria Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive offer parking?
No, 1935 East Wisteria Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 East Wisteria Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1935 East Wisteria Drive has a pool.
Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have accessible units?
No, 1935 East Wisteria Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 East Wisteria Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1935 East Wisteria Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
