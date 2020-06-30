Amenities

1899 W PERIWINKLE WAY - 4BR 3BA Alma School/Queen Creek --- MOVE IN READY HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! CUL-DE-SAC LOT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.



New paint, carpet and converted den into bedroom to make this home a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home LOADED W/ Upgrades Including Private SPARKLING POOL! This 2,564 sq. ft. home has it all! Conveniently located in Chandler off of Alma School & Queen Creek - Cul-De-Sac Lot, soaring vaulted ceilings, fireplace, mountain views, and much more! Upgraded through out! Large Kitchen W/ island, maple cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, all appliances included! Gas fireplace, 2'' faux wood blinds, custom drapes, ceiling fans, custom designer interior paint, plush carpet and beautiful tile in all the right areas! Balcony off of master bedroom overlooks lush backyard with private pebble-tech pool! Community features pool, spa, fitness room, tennis court, golf course!POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE! Gate code 4600



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



