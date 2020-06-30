All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1899 W Periwinkle Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1899 W Periwinkle Way
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1899 W Periwinkle Way

1899 West Periwinkle Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Octotillo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

1899 West Periwinkle Way, Chandler, AZ 85248
Octotillo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1899 W PERIWINKLE WAY - 4BR 3BA Alma School/Queen Creek --- MOVE IN READY HOME WITH PRIVATE POOL! CUL-DE-SAC LOT, ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED! WILL NOT LAST LONG! - Here are the links to the 3D Virtual Tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=KLcgmcaGHRg

New paint, carpet and converted den into bedroom to make this home a 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Home LOADED W/ Upgrades Including Private SPARKLING POOL! This 2,564 sq. ft. home has it all! Conveniently located in Chandler off of Alma School & Queen Creek - Cul-De-Sac Lot, soaring vaulted ceilings, fireplace, mountain views, and much more! Upgraded through out! Large Kitchen W/ island, maple cabinets, pantry, breakfast bar, all appliances included! Gas fireplace, 2'' faux wood blinds, custom drapes, ceiling fans, custom designer interior paint, plush carpet and beautiful tile in all the right areas! Balcony off of master bedroom overlooks lush backyard with private pebble-tech pool! Community features pool, spa, fitness room, tennis court, golf course!POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN LEASE PRICE! Gate code 4600

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5429943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have any available units?
1899 W Periwinkle Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have?
Some of 1899 W Periwinkle Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1899 W Periwinkle Way currently offering any rent specials?
1899 W Periwinkle Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1899 W Periwinkle Way pet-friendly?
No, 1899 W Periwinkle Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way offer parking?
No, 1899 W Periwinkle Way does not offer parking.
Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1899 W Periwinkle Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have a pool?
Yes, 1899 W Periwinkle Way has a pool.
Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have accessible units?
No, 1899 W Periwinkle Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1899 W Periwinkle Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1899 W Periwinkle Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Cancun by Mark-Taylor
375 N Federal St
Chandler, AZ 85226
Waterside at Ocotillo by Mark-Taylor
4800 S Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
Biscayne Bay
300 E Warner Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Cantera
2475 W Pecos Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Autumn Creek Apartments
1320 N McQueen Rd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Avana Chandler
3800 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85226

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College