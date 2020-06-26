1893 W Canyon Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home (4th bedroom could be used as home office; next to front door). Highly Desirable Ocotillo Lakes community. Lush green landscaping and in set sidewalks make this an extra special neighborhood. Close to the new freeways & Chandler mall and Intel. Open floor plan with neutral carpet and lots of tile throughout. Gorgeous view from the kitchen as the back of the house overlooks a stunning community lake. House amenities include: full sized washer and dryer, two car garage, stainless steel appliances, and more. Call Ryan 480-329-1122