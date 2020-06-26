All apartments in Chandler
Find more places like 1893 W Canyon Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chandler, AZ
/
1893 W Canyon Way
Last updated October 2 2019 at 7:45 AM

1893 W Canyon Way

1893 West Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chandler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Luxury Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1893 West Canyon Way, Chandler, AZ 85248

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home (4th bedroom could be used as home office; next to front door). Highly Desirable Ocotillo Lakes community. Lush green landscaping and in set sidewalks make this an extra special neighborhood. Close to the new freeways & Chandler mall and Intel. Open floor plan with neutral carpet and lots of tile throughout. Gorgeous view from the kitchen as the back of the house overlooks a stunning community lake. House amenities include: full sized washer and dryer, two car garage, stainless steel appliances, and more. Call Ryan 480-329-1122

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1893 W Canyon Way have any available units?
1893 W Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1893 W Canyon Way have?
Some of 1893 W Canyon Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1893 W Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
1893 W Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1893 W Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 1893 W Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1893 W Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 1893 W Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 1893 W Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1893 W Canyon Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1893 W Canyon Way have a pool?
No, 1893 W Canyon Way does not have a pool.
Does 1893 W Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 1893 W Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1893 W Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1893 W Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Ranch
3999 S Dobson Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
The Core Chandler
5151 South Arizona Avenue
Chandler, AZ 85248
San Hacienda by Mark-Taylor
1600 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
2101 Chandler
2101 N Evergreen St
Chandler, AZ 85225
Fairways
777 W Chandler Blvd
Chandler, AZ 85225
Trevi
635 S Ellis St
Chandler, AZ 85224
San Cierra
2400 N Arizona Ave
Chandler, AZ 85225
Symphony
2225 W Frye Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Similar Pages

Chandler 1 BedroomsChandler 2 Bedrooms
Chandler Apartments with ParkingChandler Apartments with Pool
Chandler Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

OctotilloThe Provinces
The Island At Ocotillo
Oasis Neighborhood

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College