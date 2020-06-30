1844 W Musket Way

Amenities

$2,500 - 3 Bed / 3 Bath - Luxurious & Spacious 2247 sq. ft. home in the heart of Chandler community ! Upscale Travertine hardwood flooring on the main level, with large carpeted Master Suite with a ship-lap accent and custom walk-in closet. Pet-friendly house, no extra fee. Great residential neighborhood, close to top schools and other major businesses (Intel, Chandler Fashion Center). Private Oasis Backyard features Pebble Tec Pool, and miniature Golf Putt Course. Vaulted ceiling, Dreamy eat-in kitchen with an island and ample soft close cabinetry, granite counter tops and tiled glass backsplash. Wood look tile and carpeted stairs lead to 2 other large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Master Bathroom features double sinks, separate garden tub and tiled shower, updated fixtures and faucets. Low maintenance yard with artificial grass and upscale light walnut travertine patio flooring. With new exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, new energy efficient A/C & heating units - this gorgeous space is ready for move-in !