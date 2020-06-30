All apartments in Chandler
1844 W Musket Way

1844 West Musket Way · No Longer Available
Location

1844 West Musket Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
The Vineyards of Chandler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$2,500 - 3 Bed / 3 Bath - Luxurious & Spacious 2247 sq. ft. home in the heart of Chandler community ! Upscale Travertine hardwood flooring on the main level, with large carpeted Master Suite with a ship-lap accent and custom walk-in closet. Pet-friendly house, no extra fee. Great residential neighborhood, close to top schools and other major businesses (Intel, Chandler Fashion Center). Private Oasis Backyard features Pebble Tec Pool, and miniature Golf Putt Course. Vaulted ceiling, Dreamy eat-in kitchen with an island and ample soft close cabinetry, granite counter tops and tiled glass backsplash. Wood look tile and carpeted stairs lead to 2 other large bedrooms with a Jack and Jill bathroom. Master Bathroom features double sinks, separate garden tub and tiled shower, updated fixtures and faucets. Low maintenance yard with artificial grass and upscale light walnut travertine patio flooring. With new exterior paint, new stainless steel appliances, new energy efficient A/C & heating units - this gorgeous space is ready for move-in !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1844 W Musket Way have any available units?
1844 W Musket Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1844 W Musket Way have?
Some of 1844 W Musket Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1844 W Musket Way currently offering any rent specials?
1844 W Musket Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1844 W Musket Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1844 W Musket Way is pet friendly.
Does 1844 W Musket Way offer parking?
Yes, 1844 W Musket Way offers parking.
Does 1844 W Musket Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1844 W Musket Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1844 W Musket Way have a pool?
Yes, 1844 W Musket Way has a pool.
Does 1844 W Musket Way have accessible units?
No, 1844 W Musket Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1844 W Musket Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1844 W Musket Way has units with dishwashers.

