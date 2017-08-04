1830 W BROWNING Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Welcome to Browning Way in the beautiful Silverton Ranch Neighborhood convenient to shopping, malls, hospital, award swimming schools, parks, highways, restaurants, etc. Walk in to this bring freshly painted home featuring a stunning remodel that is modern and stylish. Down stairs has the wood like tile floors through out, Beautiful designer lighting, Kitchen upgraded with new whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash designer hardware. Relax in your greatroom overlooking the cozy natural stone Alaskan gray fireplace. Upstairs has brand new carpet, large stunning master, spa like master bathroom with gorgeous shower. Three additional bedrooms with intimate bathroom with new tile surrounds and vanity. Don't let this one pass you by.