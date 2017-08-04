All apartments in Chandler
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM

1830 W BROWNING Way

1830 West Browning Way · No Longer Available
Location

1830 West Browning Way, Chandler, AZ 85286
Silverton Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Welcome to Browning Way in the beautiful Silverton Ranch Neighborhood convenient to shopping, malls, hospital, award swimming schools, parks, highways, restaurants, etc. Walk in to this bring freshly painted home featuring a stunning remodel that is modern and stylish. Down stairs has the wood like tile floors through out, Beautiful designer lighting, Kitchen upgraded with new whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash designer hardware. Relax in your greatroom overlooking the cozy natural stone Alaskan gray fireplace. Upstairs has brand new carpet, large stunning master, spa like master bathroom with gorgeous shower. Three additional bedrooms with intimate bathroom with new tile surrounds and vanity. Don't let this one pass you by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 W BROWNING Way have any available units?
1830 W BROWNING Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chandler, AZ.
How much is rent in Chandler, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chandler Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 W BROWNING Way have?
Some of 1830 W BROWNING Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 W BROWNING Way currently offering any rent specials?
1830 W BROWNING Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 W BROWNING Way pet-friendly?
No, 1830 W BROWNING Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chandler.
Does 1830 W BROWNING Way offer parking?
Yes, 1830 W BROWNING Way does offer parking.
Does 1830 W BROWNING Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 W BROWNING Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 W BROWNING Way have a pool?
No, 1830 W BROWNING Way does not have a pool.
Does 1830 W BROWNING Way have accessible units?
No, 1830 W BROWNING Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 W BROWNING Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 W BROWNING Way has units with dishwashers.
