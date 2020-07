Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Havasu - Property Id: 139893



Wood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, designer paint, top of the line carpet and washer dryer refrigerator are included. This place is in a fantastic location and will impress anyone looking. Like new and loads of storage 2.5 car garage!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139893p

Property Id 139893



(RLNE5042869)